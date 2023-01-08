Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $77.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $75.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.74% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Voya Financial to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.58.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $65.96 on Friday. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.45.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.05. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.91 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares in the company, valued at $894,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Voya Financial news, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $524,628.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $97,416.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares in the company, valued at $894,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,814 shares of company stock worth $1,302,045. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 12.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,341,000 after purchasing an additional 24,054 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 126.8% during the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 397,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,643,000 after acquiring an additional 222,043 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 294,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 18.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the period.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

