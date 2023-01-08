Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VOYA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a strong-buy rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.58.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $65.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.05. Voya Financial had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.91 million. Equities analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Voya Financial news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,878 shares in the company, valued at $671,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,045. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 147.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 975,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,715 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth $121,188,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,513,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $896,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,316 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 34.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,113,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,809,000 after acquiring an additional 545,666 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 12.8% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,628,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,563,000 after acquiring an additional 524,969 shares during the period.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.