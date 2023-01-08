Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOYGet Rating) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

DANOY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Danone from €70.00 ($74.47) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danone from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37. Danone has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $13.30.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

