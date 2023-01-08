Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Endesa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Endesa from €24.50 ($26.06) to €23.00 ($24.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEZY opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83. Endesa has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $12.62.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

