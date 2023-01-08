Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ZBH. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an underweight rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an outperform rating to an inline rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.10.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ZBH opened at $125.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 95.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.10. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.3% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

