Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) PT Lowered to $26.00

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Mizuho from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $22.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.94. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -202.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $417.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.47 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,927,000. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 222,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 51,960 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter worth $218,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 81.3% during the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 824,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,471,000 after buying an additional 370,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

