Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) PT Lowered to GBX 8,800 at UBS Group

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from GBX 9,000 ($108.43) to GBX 8,800 ($106.02) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Croda International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.
Croda International Trading Up 3.2 %
COIHY stock opened at $40.66 on Thursday. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of $34.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average of $40.40.
Croda International Company Profile
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
