E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EONGY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered E.On from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on E.On from €12.00 ($12.77) to €10.00 ($10.64) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

E.On Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.81. E.On has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $14.18.

E.On Company Profile

E.On ( OTCMKTS:EONGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.98 billion during the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 4.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that E.On will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

