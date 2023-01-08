Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $159.49 on Friday. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in Waste Management by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 16,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in Waste Management by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 14,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

