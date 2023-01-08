Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

Investment analysts at BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Experian from GBX 3,250 ($39.16) to GBX 3,200 ($38.55) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Experian from GBX 3,000 ($36.14) to GBX 2,900 ($34.94) in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Experian from GBX 3,400 ($40.96) to GBX 3,200 ($38.55) in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Experian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,091.63.

Experian Stock Performance

Shares of EXPGY stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average is $32.40. Experian has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $46.52.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

