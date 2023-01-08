Critical Analysis: CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) and Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Rating) and CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Tiziana Life Sciences has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTI BioPharma has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Tiziana Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of CTI BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of CTI BioPharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A CTI BioPharma N/A -5,105.50% -97.28%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Tiziana Life Sciences and CTI BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tiziana Life Sciences and CTI BioPharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiziana Life Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 CTI BioPharma 0 0 8 0 3.00

Tiziana Life Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 455.64%. CTI BioPharma has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 103.33%. Given Tiziana Life Sciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tiziana Life Sciences is more favorable than CTI BioPharma.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tiziana Life Sciences and CTI BioPharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences N/A N/A -$23.42 million N/A N/A CTI BioPharma N/A N/A -$97.91 million ($1.09) -4.96

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases. It also develops Milciclib (TZLS-201), a small molecule inhibitor of various cyclin-dependent kinases, tropomycin receptor kinases, and Src family kinases controlling cell growth and malignant progression of cancer; and anti-Interleukin 6 receptor (IL6R) mAb (TZLS-501), a fully human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of IL6-induced inflammation and to treat COVID-19 patients. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquatered in London, the United Kingdom.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis. It has license and collaboration agreement with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; S*BIO Pte Ltd.; and Baxalta. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

