Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) & Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Head to Head Survey

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Rating) and Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Auxly Cannabis Group and Data Knights Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Auxly Cannabis Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auxly Cannabis Group $66.88 million 0.23 -$26.92 million ($0.13) -0.13 Data Knights Acquisition N/A N/A $5.14 million N/A N/A

Data Knights Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Auxly Cannabis Group.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Auxly Cannabis Group has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data Knights Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Auxly Cannabis Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of Data Knights Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Data Knights Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and Data Knights Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auxly Cannabis Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Data Knights Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Auxly Cannabis Group presently has a consensus price target of $0.40, suggesting a potential upside of 2,309.64%. Given Auxly Cannabis Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Auxly Cannabis Group is more favorable than Data Knights Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Auxly Cannabis Group and Data Knights Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auxly Cannabis Group -132.76% -63.31% -25.22% Data Knights Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Data Knights Acquisition beats Auxly Cannabis Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

(Get Rating)

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, topicals, and hard candy under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. in June 2018. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Data Knights Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.