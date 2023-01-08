Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on LAZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.39. Lazard has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $46.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $723.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.94 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 16.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

In other news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $1,783,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,888.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,065,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $320,383,000 after acquiring an additional 128,061 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Lazard by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,335,000 after purchasing an additional 439,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,669,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after purchasing an additional 25,207 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Lazard by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,750,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,565,000 after purchasing an additional 462,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,247,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,525,000 after purchasing an additional 150,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

