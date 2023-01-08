Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARHS shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Arhaus to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arhaus from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Arhaus Price Performance

ARHS stock opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.40. Arhaus has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Arhaus had a return on equity of 101.46% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $320.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Arhaus by 508.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 980,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 819,528 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arhaus by 985.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 622,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 565,276 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,905,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

About Arhaus

(Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

