JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Receives GBX 262.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 262.14 ($3.16).

JD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 735 ($8.86) to GBX 630 ($7.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.23) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.29) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

In other news, insider Andy Long acquired 25,000 shares of JD Sports Fashion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £24,250 ($29,216.87).

Shares of LON JD opened at GBX 142.55 ($1.72) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.50. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88.40 ($1.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 229.40 ($2.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.35 billion and a PE ratio of 2,375.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 119.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 118.14.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

