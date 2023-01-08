Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $238.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEN shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $202.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $212.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $27,731.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,858.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $315,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,310 shares in the company, valued at $11,631,139.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $27,731.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,858.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,124 shares of company stock worth $634,886 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 7.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,643,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 8.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter worth $363,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 44.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 15.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PEN opened at $230.45 on Tuesday. Penumbra has a one year low of $114.86 and a one year high of $269.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.03 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $213.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

