Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Receives $22.10 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.77.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.
Paramount Global Stock Up 2.0 %
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.
About Paramount Global
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.
