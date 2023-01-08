China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) & Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) Head to Head Review

China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY – Get Rating) and Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.7% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares China Zenix Auto International and Garrett Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Zenix Auto International -41.87% -40.07% -24.13% Garrett Motion 6.65% -6.89% 6.44%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Zenix Auto International $271.18 million 0.20 -$61.16 million ($2.23) -0.46 Garrett Motion $3.25 billion 0.00 $313.00 million $3.86 N/A

This table compares China Zenix Auto International and Garrett Motion’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than China Zenix Auto International. China Zenix Auto International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Garrett Motion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

China Zenix Auto International has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garrett Motion has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for China Zenix Auto International and Garrett Motion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Zenix Auto International 0 0 0 0 N/A Garrett Motion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Garrett Motion beats China Zenix Auto International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Zenix Auto International

China Zenix Auto International Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of steel wheels for commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: PRC Aftermarket Sales, PRC OEM Sales, and International Sales. The PRC Aftermarket Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to distributors. The PRC OEM Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to vehicle manufacturers. The International Sales segment manufactures wheels to distributors and vehicle manufacturers outside China. The company was founded on July 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Zhangzhou, China.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion, Inc. provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability. The company was founded on March 14, 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

