Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Starry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Starry Group from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Starry Group from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Starry Group to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

In other Starry Group news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 354,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total value of $56,662.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,501,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,480,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,944,768 shares of company stock worth $515,796. 44.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRY. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the first quarter valued at about $11,725,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the first quarter valued at about $181,877,000. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STRY opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82. Starry Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73.

Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 million.

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

