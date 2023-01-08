Brokerages Set Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) PT at $107.64

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.64.

Several research firms have commented on PM. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 2.6 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $103.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.52.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

