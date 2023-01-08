Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Receives $25.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zumiez in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,403 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 17.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 125,630 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,848 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,838 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the first quarter worth about $2,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Stock Performance

About Zumiez

Zumiez stock opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $454.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.43. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17.

(Get Rating)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.