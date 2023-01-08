Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Receives $140.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.00.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Lancaster Colony Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $201.54 on Tuesday. Lancaster Colony has a 12 month low of $116.85 and a 12 month high of $214.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58 and a beta of 0.23.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $425.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.04 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 97.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lancaster Colony

In other Lancaster Colony news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,535 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total value of $305,050.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,743.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lancaster Colony news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,535 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total value of $305,050.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,743.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 2,225 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $465,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,117,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,971. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lancaster Colony

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LANC. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 20.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,443,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,271,000 after acquiring an additional 410,104 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 223.7% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 406,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,411,000 after acquiring an additional 281,260 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,423,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,172,000 after acquiring an additional 129,054 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the second quarter worth about $12,337,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the second quarter worth about $9,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

About Lancaster Colony

(Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.