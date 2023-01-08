Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.06.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MARA shares. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $24.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

In other news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at $94,081.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas K. Mellinger purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,081.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $429,000 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,668,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after buying an additional 978,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,387,000 after buying an additional 439,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,682,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,731,000 after buying an additional 269,351 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 297.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,636,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after buying an additional 1,224,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,222,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,176,000 after buying an additional 262,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

MARA stock opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Marathon Digital has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $32.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 4.71.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 179.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Digital will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

