Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Kimberly-Clark Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Kimberly-Clark in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.32 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.85. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kimberly-Clark’s current full-year earnings is $5.60 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s FY2024 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.36.

Shares of KMB opened at $138.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

