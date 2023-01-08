First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered First Northwest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of FNWB stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.67. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.36 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 17.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 264,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 10,282 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd raised its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 27.7% in the second quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 110,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 24,026 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

