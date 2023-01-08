FY2023 EPS Estimates for Quipt Home Medical Corp. Lifted by Analyst (CVE:QIP)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP – Get Rating) – Leede Jones Gab increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 4th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now expects that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Quipt Home Medical (CVE:QIP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$52.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.64 million.

