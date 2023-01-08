FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $19.79 on Thursday. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04.

In other FibroGen news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 2,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $40,153.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,689,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,943 shares of company stock valued at $107,127. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 2.5% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 27,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 9.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 5.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

