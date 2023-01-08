Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Raised to $90.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Five9 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Five9 from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Five9 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Five9 Trading Up 2.1 %

Five9 stock opened at $67.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -56.10 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.36. Five9 has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $141.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $198.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.50 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 28.27% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Five9 will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $55,518.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $55,518.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $188,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,072.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,463,614 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 1,247.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 1,142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Five9 by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 845.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

