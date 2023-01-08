Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $71.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 183.02% from the stock’s previous close.

FATE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.34. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The firm has a market cap of $412.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 425.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. The company had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 42.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 25.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

