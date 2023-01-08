Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FATE. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $98.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average is $23.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.78% and a negative net margin of 425.99%. The company had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,655,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,207,000 after purchasing an additional 182,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,428,000 after acquiring an additional 501,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,814,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,133,000 after acquiring an additional 57,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,270,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,703 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,983,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,491,000 after buying an additional 72,136 shares during the period.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

