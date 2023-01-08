Cowen Downgrades Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) to Market Perform

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.
FATE opened at $4.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.74. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $52.54.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.
