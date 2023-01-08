Cowen Downgrades Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) to Market Perform

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

FATE opened at $4.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.74. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $52.54.

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.78% and a negative net margin of 425.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.