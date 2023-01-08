Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Rating Lowered by Wedbush

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $42.00. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 65.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FATE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.74. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.34.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 425.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,655,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,207,000 after acquiring an additional 182,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,428,000 after acquiring an additional 501,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,814,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,133,000 after acquiring an additional 57,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 51.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,270,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,703 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,983,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,491,000 after acquiring an additional 72,136 shares during the period.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

