Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) PT Raised to $70.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.57.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $47.19 on Friday. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $84.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.84 and its 200-day moving average is $41.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.73% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $523.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.78 million. Equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,175.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after buying an additional 53,454 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 13,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

