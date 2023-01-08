Piper Sandler Raises DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $55.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DOCU. Wedbush upgraded DocuSign from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a hold rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered DocuSign from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an underperform rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.71.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of DOCU opened at $54.54 on Thursday. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $145.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -82.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of DocuSign

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 27.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 33,844 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 16.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 73.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 52.3% during the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

