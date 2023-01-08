Oppenheimer Trims Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Target Price to $50.00

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $120.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ ELOX opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $9.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.25. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69.
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -18.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.