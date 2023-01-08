Oppenheimer Trims Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Target Price to $50.00

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $120.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ELOX opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $9.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.25. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -18.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ELOX Get Rating ) by 238.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,990 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

