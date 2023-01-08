Wolfe Research Lowers Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) to Underperform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research currently has $98.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Euronet Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Stephens began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.50.

EEFT opened at $98.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.34. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $149.92.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total transaction of $1,409,970.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,467,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,907,860.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 92,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $628,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 471,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,397 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

