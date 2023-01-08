Morgan Stanley Lowers Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Price Target to $18.00

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 72.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Definitive Healthcare to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $10.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $30.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average is $17.51.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.54 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 12.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,645,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,892 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,347,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,485,000 after acquiring an additional 235,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 75,108 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,785,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,281,000 after buying an additional 153,827 shares during the period.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

