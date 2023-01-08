Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.43.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DBX opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.81. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.17.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

Institutional Trading of Dropbox

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $5,602,437.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,022,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,337,663.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $5,602,437.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,022,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,337,663.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $322,650.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,539,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,117,290.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 685,024 shares of company stock valued at $14,786,538 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,767,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,011,000 after purchasing an additional 65,785 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 16.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,580,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 29.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,727,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 32.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,495,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.