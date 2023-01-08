Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $49.00 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTSH. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $59.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,965,447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,157,215,000 after buying an additional 5,858,080 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,512,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,499,377,000 after acquiring an additional 273,391 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,470,671 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,566,595,000 after purchasing an additional 398,230 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,254,984 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $818,806,000 after purchasing an additional 486,853 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,098,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,761 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.