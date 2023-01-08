CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $120.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $175.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $192.83.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.2 %

CRWD opened at $94.72 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $92.26 and a one year high of $242.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of -123.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 99.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.