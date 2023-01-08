CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $191.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $223.00.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME stock opened at $175.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.36. CME Group has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CME. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in CME Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,075 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 208.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,873,000 after purchasing an additional 577,700 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,735,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,575,330,000 after purchasing an additional 490,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in CME Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,732,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000,000 after purchasing an additional 349,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

