Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Lifted to “Buy” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the cable giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CMCSA. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Comcast from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comcast from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $163.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 18.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,109,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,024 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at $106,532,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.