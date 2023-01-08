Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Given New $20.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COGT. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Cogent Biosciences Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of COGT opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $572.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.68. Cogent Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $18.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

About Cogent Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COGT. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 267.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,876,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275,805 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,881,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 391.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,447 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,862,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,944,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,940 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.