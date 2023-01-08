Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Given New $20.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COGT. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.
Cogent Biosciences Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of COGT opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $572.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.68. Cogent Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $18.07.
About Cogent Biosciences
Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
