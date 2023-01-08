Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ COLL opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.12. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $29.78. The company has a market cap of $961.78 million, a PE ratio of -22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Activity at Collegium Pharmaceutical

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 2,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $52,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,907,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 19,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $470,209.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,985.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 2,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $52,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,907,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 171,298 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,166 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 26.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 128,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 26,760 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 11.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.