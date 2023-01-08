Bank of America Begins Coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

AMLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.77. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $39.78.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

