Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CHTR. StockNews.com downgraded Charter Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Charter Communications from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Charter Communications to $406.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $499.10.

CHTR opened at $367.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $360.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.71. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $630.89. The company has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 30.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 364.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,927 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 24.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 12.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,693,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,289,000 after acquiring an additional 972,746 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after buying an additional 398,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

