SVB Leerink Trims Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Target Price to $85.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

AMED has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amedisys from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Amedisys to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James cut Amedisys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.44.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $82.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $79.48 and a twelve month high of $179.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.26.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.09). Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Amedisys by 9.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,572,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,435,000. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 17.7% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 665 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 293.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 164,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,905,000 after purchasing an additional 122,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

