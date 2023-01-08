Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) PT Raised to $33.00 at Stephens

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Stephens from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CHUY. CL King began coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chuy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s Price Performance

CHUY opened at $30.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.49. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $34.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $106.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 6,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $233,320.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,243.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chuy’s

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 622.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 273.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chuy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.