C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Downgraded by Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $91.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $106.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CHRW. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.46.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $93.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.07. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.37). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,440,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,401 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,499,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,412,000 after purchasing an additional 787,887 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $39,997,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 172.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,676,000 after purchasing an additional 319,700 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $27,724,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

