Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) vs. First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) and First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Alerus Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Alerus Financial pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bancshares pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Alerus Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Bancshares has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Alerus Financial and First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alerus Financial 18.71% 13.16% 1.29% First Bancshares 27.77% 10.97% 1.08%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alerus Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alerus Financial and First Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Alerus Financial presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.14%. First Bancshares has a consensus target price of $29.25, suggesting a potential downside of 3.02%. Given Alerus Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alerus Financial is more favorable than First Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.7% of Alerus Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Alerus Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of First Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Alerus Financial has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancshares has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alerus Financial and First Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alerus Financial $240.04 million 1.91 $52.68 million $2.28 10.08 First Bancshares $214.22 million 3.38 $64.17 million $2.93 10.29

First Bancshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alerus Financial. Alerus Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Bancshares beats Alerus Financial on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alerus Financial

(Get Rating)

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, business term loans, lines of credit, and commercial real estate loans, as well as construction and land development loans; consumer lending products, including residential first mortgage loans; installment loans and lines of credit; and second mortgage loans. In addition, it offers retirement plan administration and investment advisory services, employee stock ownership plan, fiduciary services, payroll, health savings accounts, and other benefit services, as well as individual retirement accounts; and financial planning, investment management, personal and corporate trust, estate administration, and custody services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards, online banking, mobile banking/wallet, payment, private banking, payroll accounts, flex spending accounts, administration, and government health insurance program services. It offers banking services through fourteen offices in North Dakota, Minnesota, and Arizona; and retirement and benefit plans in 50 states through offices located in Michigan, Minnesota, and Colorado. The company was formerly known as First National Bank North Dakota and changed its name to Alerus Financial Corporation in 2000. Alerus Financial Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

About First Bancshares

(Get Rating)

The First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans consisting of equity lines of credit, as well as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it originates loans to purchase existing residential homes or construct new homes, and to refinance existing mortgages; and provides financial and wealth management services. Further, the company offers internet banking services, automated teller machines, voice response telephone inquiry services, commercial sweep accounts, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, merchant, mobile deposit, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, and credit card services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns, individuals, associations, organizations, and governmental authorities. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 90 locations in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Louisiana. The First Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.